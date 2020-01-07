Church to host
prayer breakfast
WATERLOO -- The Ladies of Impact Church will host a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday at 715 E. Fourth St.
Keynote speaker will be the Rev. Theresa Whitfield of Corinthian Baptist Church, Des Moines. The public is welcome to attend.
Tickets are available by calling the church at (319) 595-1015.
West can drive
set Saturday
WATERLOO -- The West High School vocal music department will hold its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West High School parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West High School vocal music department.
Group to hold
music meeting
CEDAR FALLS -- The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will host the regular monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
At approximately 10:15 a.m. Suzanne Torkelson, professor of piano at Wartburg College, will present "Self-reflection, Improving as Students and Teachers." The public is welcome, and admission is free.
NAMTA is the local chapter of Iowa Music Teachers Association and Music Teachers National Association. For more information contact local chapter president Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.
Blood drive set
at Gladbrook
You have free articles remaining.
GLADBROOK – A Gladbrook community blood drive is planned for 2 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church, 715 Lincoln St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Blood drive set
in West Union
WEST UNION -- Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Planning clinic
set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly free Advance Care Planning Clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 15.
People should bring valid IDs. For an appointment, call 483-1360.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-01
I spent weeks watching these baby birds, from the time they came out of their eggs until the day they flew away. Being able to go back to the same spot over and over to watch them grow and capture different moments was really something special.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-03
One of my favorite things to do is walk around the neighborhoods of Waterloo and Cedar Falls and see how the community members are spending their days. When I saw Jason sitting on his front porch, playing his guitar I knew that I needed to stop and capture that moment. It can be someone playing a guitar, going fishing, or walking their dogs, the small moments that make up people’s lives can make some of the best photographs.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-02
I spent the entire day at Irish Fest and by time Gaelic Storm hit the stage, I was about ready to hit the hay. I was looking for something different than the ordinary concert photo and spent an hour behind stage waiting for the perfect moment to capture the shadow in the frame. I was happy that I went outside of my comfort zone and took a risk to get a different photo.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-04
One of my first assignments when I started working at the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier was Christmas on Main in Waverly. After I was finished photographing I picked up the phone to call my family to tell them how absolutely magical the event was. I was able to photograph the event again this year and seeing the way the children and their families light up as they walk passed the windows is one thing that makes the Christmas season special.
122319kw-kelly-2019-memories-05
This is one of those photos that just brings a smile to my face every time I look at it. I expect to see children sledding down snow hills in the winter time, but being able to capture a grandmother sledding with her dog is one of those moments that you don't easily forget. The saying "the right place at the right time" sums up this photograph perfectly.
Kelly Wenzel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.