Church to host
prayer breakfast

WATERLOO -- The Ladies of Impact Church will host a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday at 715 E. Fourth St.

Keynote speaker will be the Rev. Theresa Whitfield of Corinthian Baptist Church, Des Moines. The public is welcome to attend.

Tickets are available by calling the church at (319) 595-1015.

West can drive
set Saturday

WATERLOO -- The West High School vocal music department will hold its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West High School parking lot.

Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West High School vocal music department.

Group to hold
music meeting

CEDAR FALLS -- The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will host the regular monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Suzanne Torkelson, professor of piano at Wartburg College, will present "Self-reflection, Improving as Students and Teachers." The public is welcome, and admission is free.

NAMTA is the local chapter of Iowa Music Teachers Association and Music Teachers National Association. For more information contact local chapter president Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.

Blood drive set
at Gladbrook

GLADBROOK – A Gladbrook community blood drive is planned for 2 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church, 715 Lincoln St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Blood drive set
in West Union

WEST UNION -- Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Planning clinic
set in Waverly

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly free Advance Care Planning Clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

People should bring valid IDs. For an appointment, call 483-1360.

  

  

