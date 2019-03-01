Sunday Bible meetings set
CEDAR FALLS — Bible meetings are scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays, March 3 through March 24 at the Cedar Falls Band Hall, 211 Washington St.
They will use the Bible for text with the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament Church.
For inquiries, contact P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730.
Church to host soul food dinner
WATERLOO — Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 930 W. Fourth St., will have a soul food dinner starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The menu includes fried chicken or barbecue ribs, spaghetti, greens, black-eyed peas, potato salad and desserts.
Cost is $10 for the rib dinner, $8 for the chicken dinner and half price for children ages 10 and younger.
Church to hold annual program
WATERLOO — Union Missionary Baptist will celebrate the annual Deacons and Trustees Old Ship of Zion program at 4 p.m. March 10.
Everyone is welcome to come and listen to old favorite songs.
Pastor is the Rev. Marvin D. Jenkins.
Lenten Speaker Series dates set
CEDAR FALLS — Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, will host its Lenten Lunch Speaker Series from Wednesday through April 10.
Each Wednesday during Lent, a meal with soup, bread and dessert will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., followed by music and a speaker from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. A donation of $4 is suggested.
Speakers will include:
- March 6: Enrique “Q” Ochoa of Western Home Communities.
- March 13: Jordan Vernoy of Orchard Hill Church.
- March 20: Andy Walser of Nazareth Lutheran Church.
- March 27: Andrea Pingel of Orchard Hill.
- April 3: Jeff McCourt of Cedar Heights Baptist Church.
- April 10: Pat Oehler of Orchard Hill.
For more information, contact Jean at jgedlinske@orchardhillchurch.org.
Church to host pancake day
CEDAR FALLS — Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 Bluff St., will host the annual Shrove Tuesday pancake day on Tuesday at the church on the corner of Ninth and Bluff streets.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes all the pancakes you can eat plus sausage and applesauce.
Tickets are $6 for 10 years through adults and free for ages 9 years and younger. They can be purchased at the door.
Church to mark Shrove Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS — In observance of Shrove Tuesday, St. Timothys United Methodist Church will celebrate with a night of pancakes and sausage, games and fellowship from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Also known as “Pancake Day,” “Fat Tuesday” and “Mardi Gras,” Shrove Tuesday is on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent in the Christian faith.
St. Patrick’s brunch planned
WATERLOO — The Friends of the Grout Historic Houses will host a St. Patrick’s Brunch at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St., from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 17.
The menu will include baked ham, egg strata, assorted sweet pastries, fruit cups and coffee. Complimentary champagne and sparkling cider will also be provided.
Cost for all ages is $12. Tickets may be purchased at the Grout Museum, 503 South St, by calling 234.6357, online at gmdistrict.org/calendar, or at the door the day of the event.
Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Grout Historic Houses; the group supports the Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the Snowden House.
