Rough Risers
host speaker
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Inn.
Mike Roth, owner of Autobody Pros, will explain what it takes to restore or modify old automobiles to like-new or hot rod condition.
For more information, go to kiwanisroughrisers.org.
Blood drive
set in Oelwein
OELWEIN -- There will be a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Button club sets
sale, trade event
WATERLOO -- Black Hawk Button Club will host a Buy-Sell-Trade Day in lieu of the regular club meeting from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.
The public is welcome to view and purchase buttons and button crafts offered by dealers who are members of the Iowa State Button Society. Refreshments will be available.
UnityPoint hosts
kids ag series
WATERLOO -- A "Get Growing: Eating Healthy For Life" program is planned for June at UnityPoint Health – Prairie Parkway.
It's dedicated to teaching children about gardening and agriculture as well as healthy food preparation. Kids will have hands-on opportunities to plant, water and weed before moving into the demonstration kitchen to learn about healthy recipes. The cost is free and registration is now open for children age 6-12.
Sessions are scheduled for 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon on the following days:
• June 10 – Water, Weed and Wait.
• July 15 – What’s in the Garden?
• Aug. 5 – The Plants We Eat.
Food and nutrition educator Luann Alemao will host the classes, along with pediatric health specialists from UnityPoint Health.
Go to unitypoint.org/get-growing for registration.
Cooking camp
set at Hy-Vee
WATERLOO -- A Breakfast Buddies Cooking Camp is set for 9 a.m. to noon June 26 at the Ansborough Hy-Vee club room.
School-age kids will join dietitian Beth to make applewiches, omelet bites and blueberry breakfast quesadillas.
Register and prepay at the customer service desk or call 233-3266.
