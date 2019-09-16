Speaker set for Noon Kiwanis
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Marv Dewaard will speak on “Feed My Starving Children.”
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Star gazing night planned
FAYETTE — The Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors group is sponsoring a special Star Gazing Night from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, free and open to the public.
Guest presenter Dr. Jeff Butikofer of Upper Iowa University will have his telescope set up on the hilltop toward the stars, on the south end of Volga Lake Park near the horse campground.
Butikofer will explain their names and locations, plus how to recognize constellations. Those attending can gaze the skies for stars, planets, etc., and learn how the locations range with the season. Kids and parents are welcome.
Sons of Norway meeting slated
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway meeting is set for Sept. 24 with a 6:30 p.m. dinner at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club.
The program will be presented by Zach Row-Heyveld, exhibition manager at Vesterheim Museum, on “Rocks and Hard Places.”
Participants may bring items for the food bank. Reservations are due by Thursday by calling 277-2294.
Quota group meetings set
CEDAR FALLS — Quota’s monthly business meeting is planned for Sept. 24 at the Lifestyle Inn (formerly the Clarion Inn), 5826 University Ave. A social begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The program will be the installation of officers/board members for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The menu includes oven-roasted pork loin, rice pilaf, green beans, house salad, dinner roll and beverage; cost is $14. Call Pat at 233-4635 by today for reservations or more information.
Church group serving dinner
JANESVILLE — The Janesville United Methodists Church is serving their annual turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Riviera Roose Event Center.
Menu includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry relish, applesauce, rolls, pie and drink. Bake sale and craft table also available.
For advanced tickets, call 987-2596 or 231-9265. Tickets also available at door.
Dog training set in Waverly
WAVERLY — A fall session of group dog obedience classes will be offered at the Waverly Bark Park.
The session will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday and will meet each Thursday for 6 weeks. Registrations are due Tuesday.
Joshua Smith, the instructor, is a graduate of the American Behavior College and the accreditation training program for dogs through PetSmart Inc.
All dogs must be current on vaccinations.
Registration, completion of forms, and payment of fees is at Waverly Leisure Services in City Hall, 200 First St. N.E.
For more information, call Waverly Leisure at 352-6263.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.