New pastor set at CF church
CEDAR FALLS — The Rev. Eric Twietmeyer will be installed as senior pastor at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at First Evangelical Free Church, 1015 Main St.
Twietmeyer is the new pastor at the church.
Night of Praise set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — The Praise Team of Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church will host the annual Night of Praise musical at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 805 Adams St.
The public is welcome to attend, and there is no charge.
For more information, call the church at 233-9482.
Southern Baptist marks 42 years
WATERLOO — Community Southern Baptist Church will celebrate 42 years of service with their pastor, the Rev. Ted Keys, and his wife with a special service at 7 p.m. today.
The Rev. Johnny Johnson of Deliverance Temple Church will speak.
On Sunday at 11 a.m., speakers will be Dale Rawlins and Maybe Caston of Community Southern. At 6 p.m., Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church and congregation will be special guests, with a talk from the Rev. Clarence Williams.
The public is welcome.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Dinner planned at Odd Fellows
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Odd Fellow Lodge and Happy Thought Rebekah Lodge will have a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Odd Fellows Hall, corner of Second and Franklin streets.
The meal will be served family style and include homemade pies and cakes.
Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger.
Group to discuss foreign policy
CEDAR FALLS — The Great Decisions Group will meet at the Cedar Falls Library conference room at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The topic for discussion is “U.S. Global Engagement and the Military.” Some Americans want a large military force while others prefer a limited military and more diplomacy. Pros and cons will be discussed after viewing a DVD on the topic.
This community study group is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the United Nations of the Cedar Valley.
New fall classes set at art center
WATERLOO — New fall classes and workshops for all ages and levels are being offered at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
To register, stop in or call 291-4490.
For a complete list of programs and descriptions, go to waterloocenterforthearts.org.
Quota to host meeting in CF
CEDAR FALLS — Quota of Waterloo will have a business meeting Sept. 25 at the Clarion University Plaza on University Avenue in Cedar Falls.
The 2018-19 officers and board will be installed at this meeting to begin serving in October.
Gathering time is 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The menu will be baked potato/salad bar or garden salad, rolls with tea or coffee. Dessert will be provided by a committee of members.
First-time visitors will enjoy their meal as Quota’s guest. Make a reservation by calling Pat at 233-4635 by Sunday.
People can learn about the programs the club sponsors throughout the Cedar Valley, including Cops N Kids, Quota Bears and others.
Best Dam Run set in Waverly
WAVERLY — The Waverly Exchange Club, in partnership with Waverly Health Center, The W and Terex, will host the Best Dam Run to Prevent Child Abuse on Sept. 22.
The half marathon begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9 a.m. at the Waverly Civic Center. The half marathon highlights Waverly’s trail system and the 5K continues along the Cedar River.
For more information and to register, go to GetMeRegistered.com/BestDamRun or WaverlyExchangeClub.org. Call Waverly Health Center at 483-4075 with questions or email hjsolheim@gmail.com.
All proceeds go to local Waverly Exchange Club causes, which include Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Girls Little League Softball and other area charitable organizations.
Medicare topic of presentation
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will have a “Welcome to Medicare” presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
The program will be presented by trained Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselors. It includes Medicare Parts A and B benefits, prescription drug benefits (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.
Registration is requested at 483-1360. SHIIP is a free, confidential counseling program provided by the Iowa Insurance Division.
Adopt a Panther program slated
WATERLOO — Poyner Elementary School in Evansdale will welcome the University of Northern Iowa’s men’s basketball “Adopt a Panther” program at 3 p.m. Sept. 21.
The program will focus on leadership, character development, values, decision making and goal setting.
The Adopt a Panther program is sponsored by Northwestern Mutual.
