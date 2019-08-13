Dog Days swim set in Waverly
WAVERLY — The annual “Dog Days of Summer” dog swim will from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Waverly Pool.
Cost is $5 per dog with up to three humans. All proceeds along with money from the donation jar will go to support the Waverly Bark Park.
New this year, from 4 to 5 p.m., the Waverly Pool will also be hosting a dog swim for Retrieving Freedom.
This event will be available for all dogs that are associated with Retrieving Freedom. Fee will be $2 per dog.
For their safety, children under age 8 will not be admitted through the gate.
Lions Club
will serve breakfast
NEW HARTFORD — A New Hartford Lions Club omelet and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is set for Sunday at the New Hartford Community Building.
Serving will be from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Moose Lodge plans events
You have free articles remaining.
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
Taco Tuesday is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. today, and a surprise supper on the menu at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
An omelet and waffle breakfast is set for 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Planning clinic set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly free Advance Care Planning Clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
For an appointment, call (319) 483-1360.
Quintet plays at Wilder Park
ALLISON — The Allison Park Board’s summer concert program will conclude on Aug. 21 with a 7 p.m. performance by the Music Ficta Quintet at Wilder Park. They play marches, jazz numbers, show tunes and classics.
This summer’s free entertainment is made available through the efforts of Dave and Mary Smith, park board members and several people who helped park the cars for all the concerts.
Refreshments and popcorn will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.