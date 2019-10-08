Parkinson’s
topic of talk
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
“Rehabilitative and Complementary Therapies for Parkinson’s Disease” will be presented by physical, occupational, speech and music therapists Mary Ochoa, Kara Rewerts and Jennifer Wolff.
It's free and open to all. For more information, call 483-1360.
Legion hosts
meal Saturday
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford American Legion and the Beaver Creek Bar and Grille will host a Rocky Mountain oyster fry or hot dog and bratwurst meal at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The restaurant is located at 422 Packwaukee St., and cost is $10 per person.
Hansen's serves
farm breakfast
HUDSON -- Hansen’s Dairy will be sharing their bounty of local food with the fourth annual Down on the Farm Breakfast.
The event will be Oct. 19, at the Hansen’s Tour Center, 8461 Lincoln Road.
To accommodate more visitors, there will be two serving times: 8-9:30 a.m. and 10-11:30 a.m.
Tickets are on sale now at www.hansendairy.com.
Attendees must purchase tickets online before the event; tickets will not be sold at the breakfast. Adults are $12; children ages 5-12 are $6; and children 4 and younger are free.
Attendees can arrive during their scheduled serving time, then jump on the trolley to the farm after the meal for activities and animal petting.
The all-Iowa menu includes all-you-can-eat homemade pancakes with syrup from Great River Maple in Garnavillo; ham from Webster City Custom Meats; sliced apples from Beck’s Orchard in Buckingham; yogurt parfaits from Country View Dairy in Hawkeye and O’Brien’s Own Gourmet Granola in Center Point; cornbread muffins with honey from Tim Laughlin in Grundy Center; coffee from Sidecar Coffee Roasters in Waterloo; apple cider from Wilson’s Orchard in Iowa City; and Hansen’s milk, cream and butter.
Buchanan photo
contest open
HAZLETON — Entries are open for the Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest.
They must be received by Oct. 15.
Categories include landscapes, wildlife, plants and wildflowers and people enjoying nature. Photos must be taken in Buchanan County.
For more information on the contest or for a copy of the official rules, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com or call 636-2617.
Hospital offers
CPR, AED training
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer a Heartsaver CPR and AED training from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17.
It's a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association.
Fee is $60. Preregistration and payment is required at 352-4939. You may download the registration form at www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.
The class will be in the Clinical Learning Lab at WHC.
Pet adoption
event Oct. 26
WATERLOO -- The community is welcome to the Cedar Bend Humane Society "Fall in Love" adoption event Oct. 26.
Adoption fees for dogs will be $150 and adoption fees for cats will be $10. Some exclusions and spay or neuter deposits may apply.
Cedar Bend Humane Society is currently full to capacity.
The adoption center is at 1166 W. Airline Highway.
Adoption applications may be filled out online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.
