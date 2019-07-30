{{featured_button_text}}
VFW Post plans events

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.

They are accepting applications from those who may qualify to be members of the post and auxiliary.

Free pool games and happy hour drinks are available all day Wednesday. Thursday bingo is 5 to 7 p.m.

On Friday, food is available and karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday features a pepper tournament from 2 to 4 p.m.

Blood drive set in Oelwein

OELWEIN — An Oelwein blood drive is set for noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

