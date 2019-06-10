Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Burger or tenderloin baskets will be served from noon 7 p.m. Monday.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
A Sons meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, and a pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Open mic event set in Allison
ALLISON — Caitlin Allen, who participated in the Select Choir at North Butler High School and sang with the Sugar Daddys Jazz Band for six years, will be at Wilder Park for the open mic program at 7 p.m. Saturday.
She will perform folk, pop and jazz songs.
The park board will serve popcorn, beef burgers and drinks
Woodworkers meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. the program speaker will be Hugh Weideman, who has done furniture restoration and reupholstery for the past 50 years.
Guests and woodworkers at all skill levels are welcome. Club members enjoy sharing their experience of making the wood projects with guests and friends. For more information call President Steve Crouse, 230-3447..
Extension gives free seed packs
WATERLOO — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach—Black Hawk County is giving away five packets of seeds to anyone who stops by the office from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3420 University Ave. Suite B.
There is a wide variety of vegetable, herb and flower seeds ready for planting, expected to change in availability as the inventory is given away. Also available are the resources and publications of research-based information covering questions on planning, planting, growing and harvesting a garden.
Later this summer, once it is harvest season, additional information will be available on safe food preservation.
For more information, contact Steven Eilers at 234-6811 or at seilers@iastate.edu.
Queen of Peace to host sale
WATERLOO — The annual Queen of Peace Parish rummage sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 320 Mulberry St. in Scallon Hall.
All proceeds will be given to the Queen of Peace Conference of St. Vincent de Paul to provide assistance for local residents in need. Most unsold items will go to SVDP also, while some smaller ones may be saved for the children’s Christmas shopping in December.
Breakfast slated in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — There will be an omelet and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Sunday at the New Hartford Community Center.
Serving will be from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
WAVP to host meal Thursday
WAVERLY — Marine Corps League and Auxiliary will host a meal Thursday at the WAVP, 1800 Fourth St. N.W., starting at 5:30 p.m.
The menu includes chicken noodle casserole, green beans, jello salad and dessert. Cost is $8.
New events set at VFW
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Bingo and snacks are planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday there will be a $3.50 brat with chips meal and karaoke provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dave will be the host.
Saturday will be the post’s biggest event. The celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Sullivan Brothers Post begins with breakfast omelets at 9 a.m. Raffles, games and food run from 9 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
Honor Guard will perform at 3 p.m. for the retirement of an American flag. Live music with Dave Woods will be 4 to 5 p.m. Hog roast begins at 5 p.m.
The Wildcard live band will play from 7 to 11 p.m., followed by karaoke from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The Sunday pepper tournament runs 2 to 4 p.m.
Cemetery group to meet Friday
CEDAR FALLS — The Washington Chapel Cemetery Association will have breakfast and a short meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Cedar Falls Family Restaurant, 2627 Center St.
All are welcome to attend.
