Sons of Norway to host meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway will have a lodge meeting Dec. 18 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, starting with hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m.
The Rev. David Nerdig will have a program with stories of the Pleasant View Lutheran Church of South Dakota.
Bring something to share. Nonmembers who would like to attend should RSVP to 483-5071.
Woman’s Club meets Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Woman’s Club will meet at noon Thursday at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St.
The luncheon will be hosted by the executive board.
The program will be “Church Row Home Start.”
For lunch reservations, call 233-0333 by noon today.
Blood drive set for Thursday
OELWEIN — The Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., will have a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Woman’s Club elects officers
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Woman’s Club has elected the following officers for the 2018-19 club year. Installation took place in the spring.
On the executive board is: Rosanne Kratoska, president; Mary Potter, vice president; Marilyn Rasmussen, recording secretary; Lynn Kloberdanz, corresponding secretary; and Louise Conklin, treasurer.
The Woman’s Club was organized in 1872 and meets at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St., on the second Thursday of each month except June, July and August.
Anyone interested in joining may call 235-9412 for more information.
C hurch t o host Christmas play
WATERLOO — Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church will host “Fallen and Saved by Grace,” a Christmas Musical/Play Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 805 Adams St.
Chiquita Loveless is the writer and producer, and the Rev. Frantz T. Whitfield is the pastor.
Nominations being sought
DES MOINES — The State Historical Society of Iowa is accepting nominations for its Excellence in Iowa History Awards program and for members to serve on its 12-person board of trustees.
The Excellence in Iowa History Awards program recognizes individuals, organizations and communities that made outstanding contributions to the study and practice of Iowa history during 2018, and outstanding publications, local history initiatives and significant, long-term achievements in Iowa history.
Nominations are due Feb. 4.
More information about eligibility, criteria and submission directions can be found at iowaculture.gov.
UI U seeking submissions
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University alumni are welcome to join current students, faculty and staff and provide creative writing submissions to Upper Iowa’s literary journal, “Volga River Review.”
All styles of writing are welcome, from traditional to experimental. Past contributors are welcome to participate again.
Submit entries to volgariverreview@uiu.edu as a doc or pdf, and include “VRR2019” in the subject line.
Submissions may include one to three poems or up to 3,000 words of prose (fiction or creative non-fiction).
The document should include writer’s name, email address, mailing address, word count of the submission, and a bio of no longer than 200 words.
Deadline is Jan. 31.
All contributors will be mailed a copy of the issue in which their work appears. The journal will launch in April.
