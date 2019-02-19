Author to speak in Janesville
JANESVILLE — Linda Betsinger McCann will give a talk about her book “Prisoners of War in Iowa” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Janesville Public Library.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Kiwanis Club to meet today
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon today.
Program today will be with Richard Megonigle on Boy Scouting
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
MS society will meet Thursday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, wing G, 4th floor, room 13.
“Managing Bladder and Bowel Issues in MS” will be the topic this month. All patients, families and anyone interested in learning more about MS or about this topic is encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Shirl at 235-8946.
Sons of Norway to meet Feb. 26
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway will have a lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club.
Carrie Eilderts, executive director of the Cedar Falls Historical Society, will speak on “Danish Cedar Falls.”
Reservations are due by Feb. 26; call 277-2294.
Lions Club soup supper planned
ALLISON — The Allison Lions Club will serve a free-will offering soup supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the North Butler Elementary School.
There will be seven kinds of soups, veggies, several kinds of special breads, plus ice cream and cake.
The Sugar Daddys band will perform while people enjoy their meal.
Prom’s Closet event planned
WATERLOO — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will host the annual Prom’s Closet event.
The sale will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the upper level of Crossroads Mall.
All proceeds go to further the mission of the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls.
Church will sponsor banquet
WATERLOO — Payne Memorial AME Church will sponsor its 41st annual Founder’s Day Banquet, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
It will be in the Wilson O. Rideout Fellowship Hall at 1044 Mobile St., and is with African style dress.
The Rev. Abraham Funchess Jr., pastor of Jubilee United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker.
Funchess, an author, also is executive director at Waterloo Commission on Human Rights.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Co-chairs are Wilma Mae Wright and Elizabeth Merriweather. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the church office, 233-8189.
CF partnership seeks members
CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Partnership is looking for new members.
The group works to build community, increase economic development, advocate for the district’s diverse stakeholders and promote well-being within the College Hill Overlay District. They need members who bring unique perspectives and skills to support an array of programs, events and projects.
Membership applications are due for the 2019-20 year by March 1. Memberships can be filled out at www.collegehillpartnership.org or can be obtained via email at collegehillpartnership@gmail.com.
Health survey is underway
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center, Bremer County Public Health, Community Memorial Hospital-Sumner and the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way are conducting a community health needs assessment.
The purpose of the needs assessment is to find out if there are local health needs currently not being met.
People can take about 10 minutes to complete the survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHNA_2019.
Hard copies are available at 483-1360. Deadline to complete the survey is Feb. 28.
