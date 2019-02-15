Men's suit
giveaway set
WATERLOO -- Eye of the Needle will offer a men's suit giveaway, courtesy of Milroy's.
Limit is one per person.
People must bring Social Security card, source of income information, ID and any EBT/SNAP award letter.
Call 215-6151 for an appointment.
Seminar set
on Medicare
CEDAR VALLEY -- PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the SMARTER Center inside the PDCM Insurance office, 3022 Airport Blvd.
Experts have designed an event to help those who are turning 65 to understand Medicare in a simple format. Attendance is free and open to the first 40 participants.
RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com. This is an educational event only.
Civil War group
plans meeting
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will have its monthly meeting Thursday at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St.
A brief business meeting will be at 7 p.m., followed by the annual book discussion and other forms of media related to the Civil War.
Moderator will be Steve Olsson, manager of Barnes and Noble.
The public is welcome.
Moose Lodge
plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned next week.
Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with potato soup and sides at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
There will be a breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 24.
