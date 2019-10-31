Steak night set in Waverly
WAVERLY — The N.E. Iowa Marine Corps League will host a steak night Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Serving starts at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome.
CF craft sale set Saturday
CEDAR FALLS — The 12th annual craft sale at Valley Lutheran School, 4520 Rownd St., is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will be 60 crafters, home-based vendors, concessions, bake sale and rummage sale, as well as door prizes. Admission is $1, or free for students.
Independence blood drive set
NEW HAMPTON — A Coloff Media Dracula blood drive is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Event Center, 301 N. Water Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Honor veterans with flowers
CEDAR FALLS — Iowa Flowerama retail stores, including those in Cedar Falls and Waterloo, will recognize U.S. veterans through the “Send a Salute” program in November.
People can purchase a plant for $5 and Flowerama will take the “salutes,” with a special message from the senders, to a local veterans center to be given to a veterans who need some extra attention.
Election night soup planned
JESUP — Grace Lutheran Church, 633 Purdy St., will serve an election night soup supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Along with soup, there will be sandwiches, desserts and drinks. Freewill donation will support seminary students. All are welcome.
Wreath-making clinic in Nashua
NASHUA — ISU Extension will host a seasonal wreath-making clinic from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Borlaug Learning Center on the Northeast Iowa Research Farm west of Nashua.
The family-oriented event is open to the public. All materials will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own decorative materials.
For free admission, attendees can bring along some canned goods to be donated to area food pantries, or can donate $15 which will also go toward food for area pantries.
Class instructor will be Ron Lenth, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach director for Bremer County. To aid with material planning, attendees are requested to notify the library at 984-5140.
Adventure day set in Waterloo WATERLOO — The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will present a “Webelos Adventures in Science” badge day on Nov. 9.
Scouts can earn their Webelos AoL Adventures in Science badge at the Imaginarium.
There are three sessions: 9 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Call the imaginarium at 234-6357 for more information or register at www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/calendar.
WWII story subject of talk
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Discuss and Discover Diversity will discuss Mark Sullivan’s latest nonfiction title, “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” on Nov. 11.
The discussion, facilitated by Dr. Judy Beckman, will be in the second floor large discussion room at the Cedar Falls Public Library. The room will be open at 4:15 p.m., and the discussion is set for 4:30 to 6 p.m.
In the book, Pino Lella is 16 when he is sent to the Italian Alps mountains where he studies and leads Jewish families to safety from Nazi Germany. He is forced to join the Nazi army, then acts as a spy for the Allied forces.
All Cedar Valley resident are welcome to attend and join the discussion. CV3D is a community action project of AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo.
Fundraiser set at the Octopus
CEDAR FALLS — Octopus College Hill will host the Gil Taiber Scholarship Fundraiser Festival on Nov. 10, starting at 3 p.m.
The lineup for the inaugural festival includes Jordan Sellergren, Katie & the Honky Tonks, The Cover UPS, Tommy Kelly, and Dave Zollo.
Redgie Blanco will serve La Calle Latin fare until it’s gone.
There will be a $10 suggested donation at the door, as well as “Think Twice” stickers and commemorative T-shirts available for purchase.
Taiber, 17, died in a car accident on May 30. A scholarship fund has been established in his name.
All proceeds from the door and merchandise will go to the Gil Taiber Scholarship Fund. All ages are welcome, and doors open at 2 p.m.
