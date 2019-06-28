Fontana offers ‘Nature Kids’
HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation will offer a “Nature Kids” program about raccoons at 2 p.m. July 8 at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St.
It’s aimed at getting 3- to 5-year-olds outside and active.
The program will start with a story, include an encounter with a live animal, and end with time spent outside exploring. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events.”
Farmers market open downtown
WATERLOO — The Downtown Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Riverloop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St.
Customers may purchase fresh and local goods with cash, credit, EBT, WIC/Senior checks, and Veggie vouchers with various vendors.
Weekly picnics served for vets
CEDAR FALLS — There is a free picnic meal for all veterans and their families every Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Veterans Park.
Picnics are brought to the veterans by Kevin Dill, AMVETS Post 49, AMVETS Riders, Combat Vets 39-3B, Robert J. Hibbs VFW Post 3896 UNIVA, and several individual supporters.
Health center sets July events
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host these upcoming support groups. Both are free and open to the public:
- July 9, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group. Cynthia Letsch, an attorney from Grimes, will discuss “Elder Law” via conference call. Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed. The event will be in the CG Room.
July 13, 10 a.m. to noon — Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group. Exercise, group discussion and sharing will take place. Event will be in the Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
