Kiwanis club

to meet Tuesday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.

Jeff Frost will speak on the Waterloo Schools Career Center.

Anyone interested in serving children who want to know more about Kiwanis is welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers.

Bel Canto sets

free concert

CEDAR FALLS -- Bel Canto Cedar Valley will present a free concert of holiday music at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., on Dec. 9.

It starts at 2 p.m. in Mae Latta Hall.

Bel Canto is a community chamber choir serving Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Waverly and surrounding communities. Nick Klemetson serves as artistic director, and Jean Loger serves as director of community engagement.

Wreath-making

workshop set

WAVERLY -- Bremer County Conservation will host a wreath-making workshop at Ingawanis Woodland at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The $20 registration fee covers all the materials needed to make and take home a 20-inch wreath to decorate the door through the holiday season.

Call the Bremer County Conservation office at 882.4742 to reserve a spot.

Legion to host

dinner Sunday

NEW HARTFORD -- The New Hartford American Legion Auxiliary will host a soup and sandwich dinner Sunday.

Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Hartford Community Building.

Blood drive

set Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS -- There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Northern Iowa Wellness and Recreation Center on Hudson Road.

For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.

