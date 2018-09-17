American Legion plans events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Today, a hamburger and french fry basket is served noon to 7 p.m. Bingo will be played on Tuesday.
A grill-out will begin at noon Wednesday, serving ham and cheese, brat patties, all beef hotdogs, salads and chips.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring snacks to share for the Iowa football game.
Mayors Fun Run set for Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis Club will sponsor the annual Waterloo Mayors Fun Run on Tuesday with fourth-grade students from Waterloo Community Schools.
This is the 20th running of the event, stressing healthy eating and staying active.
The program starts at 9:30 a.m. at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, West Park and Jefferson. Around 10 a.m. the mayor and kids will run a loop along West Park across the river to Sycamore Street, to Fifth, back across the river and back to the plaza.
Kiwanis members will still meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon with a surprise program.
Guests are always welcome to join club meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
New Hartford smelt fry set
NEW HARTFORD — The American Legion and the Beaver Creek Bar and Grille will host a fish and smelt fry at 6 p.m. Saturday at 422 Packwaukee St.
Cost is $10 per person, and the menu also includes cheesy potatoes.
Historical group to host speaker
WATERLOO — The guest speaker at the Sept. 25 Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting will be Steve Volz, co-owner of Palace Clothiers.
The presentation will be at 7 p.m. at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St.
Palace Clothiers was founded by Harry Solomon and Albert Simon in 1904 in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Refreshments will be served after the presentation, and all programs are open to the public.
Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.
New members are always welcome. For more information, call Craig Bravender at 296-3019.
East High School marks 100 years
WATERLOO — The East High School Class of 1968 is presenting a memorial bench and two oak trees to East at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, with a school tour to follow.
It’s East High School’s 100th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the class of 1968.
Class members will have a reunion on Friday.
East High School was founded at its current site in 1874; the current building dates to 1918.
The engraved bench and two oak trees will be placed directly across from the front entrance of East.
