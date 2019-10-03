Embroiderers
meet Monday
WATERLOO — Prairie Rose Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America will have a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Allen College, Winter Hall, 1990 Heath St.
The program will be the basics of design and color, and the annual project is “lost and found.”
For more information, call Nancy at 230-0198.
Coin Club hosts
auction, meeting
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Schoitz Room III.
After the business meeting there will be an auction. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Register at the front table.
For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com. Anyone joining in the 4th quarter will be paid up until January 2021.
Annual craft sale
set at MercyOne
WATERLOO -- The Mercyone Waterloo Medical Center Colleague Activities Committee is having a fall craft sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in classrooms 1 and 2, located by the visitor's entrance.
Crafters will feature items for birthdays, weddings, Christmas, baby showers and more, including jewelry, handmade soaps, lotions and candles, baked goods, handmade cards, pottery, home decor and more.
The sale is open to the public.
Stamp Club
hosts meeting
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Stamp Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., next to the Cedar Falls library.
There will be a club auction of worldwide stamps. The meeting is open to visitors.
Fish to speak at
Audubon event
CEDAR FALLS -- The October meeting of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will start at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets.
Vern Fish, the former executive director of the Black Hawk County Conservation Board, will give a "Bound for the Barrens" program.
His presentation will include video of his canoe adventure across northern Manitoba.
Francis Moore will provide tips for identifying LBJs (little brown jobs), the birds that can be challenging to recognize in the fall.
The meeting is open to the public.
Moonrise walk
set in Fayette
FAYETTE -- People can enjoy the fall colors and a walk to a viewing platform to watch the moon rise at the next Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors event on Oct. 12.
The program will be directed by Dr. Kata McCarville, professor of geosciences at Upper Iowa University.
The event is free and open to the general public. Attendees should meet and park at Cardinal Park on the north end of Fayette’s Main Street, next to the baseball fields, at 6 p.m.
The group will then walk up the paved trail north to the viewing platform and observe the moon rising, plus then learn more about the nearest neighbor to earth. The trail is fairly accessible (strollers, wagons, wheel chairs), but the beginning has a steeper hill. Afterwards light refreshments will be provided.
