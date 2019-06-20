Legion post will host breakfast
PARKERSBURG — American Legion Post 285 will sponsor a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Veterans Memorial Building.
Pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits and gravy, omelets, fruit, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee are on the menu.
Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and younger.
Vets post will host fish fry
WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., will host a fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, open to the public.
Cost is $10. The menu includes cod loin, baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad. Carry-out meals are welcome.
Extension lends fishing poles
WATERLOO — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County has sets of fishing poles available for schools, youth groups and other nonprofits working with youth to borrow with Fish Iowa!
A $25 deposit and fishing pole checkout agreement need to be completed. The deposit will be returned when the poles are returned. To learn more, contact the Black Hawk County Extension office at 234-6811.
