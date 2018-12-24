Try 1 month for 99¢
Legion plans week’s events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

The kitchen will be open from noon to 4 p.m. today.

Chicken noodle soup will be served starting at noon Wednesday.

The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and a pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Support group meets Jan. 3

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a monthly breastfeeding support group at 1 p.m. Jan. 3 in the Carstensen-Gruben Room on the WHC campus.

The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms.

This support group is free and registration is not required.

Moose Lodge plans schedule

WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several upcoming events.

People can order from the menu from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

All-you-can-eat fish is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

A breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

