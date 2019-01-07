Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen will be open at noon today.
Taco Tuesday is planned for noon to 2 p.m., with bingo at 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Hotdogs, pork loin and brats will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and bingo is planned for 6:15 to 10:15 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Blood drive set in Gladbrook
GLADBROOK — A Gladbrook community blood drive is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church, 715 Lincoln St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Art on display at Wartburg
WAVERLY — The work of Kassandra Palmer and Claire Whitehurst will be on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery, beginning today.
“Duck, Duck, Goose” will run through Feb. 10. An artist reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a gallery talk at 7 p.m.
As artists, Palmer and Whitehurst are interested in the concepts of artifact, discovery and existence. In pursuing these concepts, they mine motivation from the forces of play, intuition and humor.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The gallery, in Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tractor group to host party
CLERMONT — Classic Tractors of Northeast Iowa will welcome antique tractor enthusiasts to its annual Christmas party Saturday at the Brick City Bar & Grill.
Social hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m.
People can meet other fans and learn about club activities. There will be a video, a short program and door prizes.
The menu includes ham, chicken, shrimp, cheesy potatoes, salad, roll, California medley vegetables and milk or coffee. Paid 2019 club members receive a $5 discount on the meal.
