Music festival set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — The 22nd annual Vintage Music Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. March 31 at the Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave. (the former Knights of Columbus building).
The family-friendly festival includes musical entertainment, food, drink and dancing. Area bands donate their time and talent to make this event possible each year.
Bands featured this year include the Vinyl Frontier, Phil & Travis, Jeanie Uncorked, Cross Tie Walker, the Ramblers, Vic & Van Switzer and Friends, and Mike Price and the Majic Moon Band.
This year’s event will be dedicated to the memory of Jack Stowe and John Stubbs, two of the festival’s originators.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and the bar will be open throughout the event. Admission is free, with a suggested donation to help cover expenses.
UNI to present student exhibit
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art and the UNI department of art will present the annual Juried Student Art Exhibition in Kamerick Art Building South from Monday through April 20.
An awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the KAB Auditorium, Room 111. The Friends of the UNI Permanent Art Collection & Gallery are co-sponsoring the opening reception, which follows the ceremony.
This competitive exhibition showcases outstanding recent artworks by students enrolled in classes in the UNI art department. The juror for this year’s competition is T.J. Dedeaux-Norris, assistant professor of art from the School of Art and Art History at the University of Iowa. Dedeaux-Norris will make a selection from approximately 300 student entries and choose a number of merit awards and honorable mentions.
All events are free and open to the public.
Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. today, and bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m.
Hotdogs, brats and hamburgers will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Spring concert set at Wartburg
WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Kantorei and Handbell Choir will present the annual spring concert Sunday.
The free performance will begin at 5 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. Kantorei provides leadership for campus worship and performs a variety of sacred music.
Kantorei, conducted by Karen Black, will perform “A Repeating Alleluia” and “Gaudete” among other pieces. Lexi Swain, a student from St. Peters, Mo., will conduct the choir on “Ave Verum.”
The Handbell Choir, under the direction of Timothy Schumacher, will perform “Ovation of Praise,” “Joy and Elation” and “Rock-a My Soul” as well as the “Sesame Street” theme song.
Eagles potluck slated Saturday
WATERLOO — Waterloo Eagles members will have a potluck dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $5 per person plus a dish to share. Live music will be provided by Donnie Heffernen, entertaining with pop, rock and country music.
Chuck-A-Luck will follow the meal and music.
Friends event set at Bridges
WATERLOO — The Friends of the Garden will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Bridges Senior Lifestyle Living, 214 Washington St.
Parking is on the west side of the building or the lower level.
There will be a potluck, followed by a program on trees and garden plants by Keith Kovarik from K & K Nurseries.
Cost is $5 per person, and new members are welcome.
Retirees dinner slated Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Restaurant in Cedar Falls.
All are welcome.
Blood drive set in Oelwein
OELWEIN — An Oelwein community blood drive is set for 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 4 at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
