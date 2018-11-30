Legion to host fish fry Friday
DENVER — The Denver American Legion at 161 E. Main St. will host a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today.
Adults are $10, and children ages 6-12 are $5. Cards are accepted.
The menu also includes salads, baked beans, rolls and dessert.
BBBS breakfast will be Dec. 7
CEDAR FALLS — The Big Brothers Big Sisters “Start Something Big” breakfast is set for 7:30 to 9 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Diamond Event Center.
It’s meant to to celebrate the stories and impact of the BBBS mentoring programs.
There are silent auction tables, and all proceeds stay local.
RSVP by contacting Casey Conry at 235-9397 ext. 119 or casey@iowabigs.org.
Blood drive set in Elgin
ELGIN — An community blood drive for Elgin, Clermont and Wadena will take place from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Elgin American Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Holiday pancake breakfast slated
CEDAR FALLS — A “Breakfast at the North Pole” pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cedar Falls Community Center.
The menu also includes sausage, coffee and beverages, and Santa and holiday friends will be there to join in.
Tickets are $7 each and are available online at www.cfholidayhoopla.com until 4 p.m. Friday, as well as at the door the day of the event.
Organizers also will accept donations for the Salvation Army’s toy drive during the meal. New, unwrapped toys, appropriate for ages infant to 18 years old, valued at $25 or less, are welcome.
WHC to host stroke group
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the “Stronger After Stroke” support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, as well as caregivers are all welcome.
This event is free and open to the public. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.
