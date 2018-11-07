Sullivan Post plans activities
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., has several events planned.
Today includes free pool, and Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. there will be bingo and snacks.
Karaoke by Casey’s Music to Go is set for from 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
During the Hawkeye game Saturday there will be snacks and deals.
The pepper tournament on Sunday is from 2 to 4 p.m. The post is open for everyone.
Music teacher group to meet
CEDAR FALLS — The regular monthly meeting and program of the Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will be Friday at the Hearst Center for the Arts.
The business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 10:15 program.
Ted Reuter of Wartburg College will present “Preparing Students for Confident Performance.”
Organist to play at recital series
WAVERLY — Diane Beane will be the featured organist at Wartburg College’s Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Friday.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Beane in the Chapel Commons.
Beane, a Wartburg alumna, is the organist and director of music at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. She also is an adjunct piano instructor at Wartburg and served as the choral accompanist at Waverly-Shell Rock High School for 17 years.
West can drive set for Saturday
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles.
Funds raised each month support the West vocal music department.
AMVETS to host vets celebration
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS will host a Veterans Day celebration on Saturday.
Happy hour is from 5 to 7 p.m., with snacks and raffles. From 7 to 11 p.m., the Get Away City Band will play.
Country music jam session set
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
There will be a special tribute to all veterans. Everyone is welcome.
