CF Lions Club meets Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will meet at noon Monday at the Windridge Building on the Western Home Communities south campus.
Rich Congdon will give a talk about the International Lions Foundation
Guests are always welcome. Call Lions Secretary Rich Congdon, 240-1154, for details.
Blood drive set in Waverly
WAVERLY — The Waverly Civic Center will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 200 First St. N.E.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
DENVER—- The Denver Genealogy and History Club will host Shell Rock author Linda Betsinger McCann at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Denver Public Library.
McCann will speak about her latest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa,” which was just released in December.
She was able to speak with people who had the prisoners work on their farms, or worked with them in the canning factory in Waverly. She will share their memories and information about what life was like for these prisoners of war.
The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at the library for a speaker on local history or genealogy; meetings are open to the public to attend.
On Feb. 26 Rosa Grant from the John Deere Museum in Waterloo will speak on the history of John Deere.
