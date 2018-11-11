Try 1 month for 99¢
Local News Forecast logo

Post, auxiliary to host dinner

WAVERLY — The Waverly American Legion Post 176 and Auxiliary will host the annual membership dinner Nov. 19 at the WAVP.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Students who attended Boys State and Girls State will be guests.

There is no cost for the meal, but dues for 2018-2019 must be paid. They may be paid at the door the night of the event.

Cost for nonmember guests will be $10, also payable at the door. Reservations need to be in by Tuesday at 352-6692. Postcards mailed out earlier contained an incorrect date.

Moose Lodge hosts craft sale

WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge will host a craft, vendor and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 6366 La Porte Road.

Lunch also will be served.

Blood drive set for Nov. 20

DYSART — A Dysart blood drive is set for 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Dysart Community Building, 418 Main St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments