Post, auxiliary to host dinner
WAVERLY — The Waverly American Legion Post 176 and Auxiliary will host the annual membership dinner Nov. 19 at the WAVP.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Students who attended Boys State and Girls State will be guests.
There is no cost for the meal, but dues for 2018-2019 must be paid. They may be paid at the door the night of the event.
Cost for nonmember guests will be $10, also payable at the door. Reservations need to be in by Tuesday at 352-6692. Postcards mailed out earlier contained an incorrect date.
Moose Lodge hosts craft sale
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge will host a craft, vendor and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 6366 La Porte Road.
Lunch also will be served.
Blood drive set for Nov. 20
DYSART — A Dysart blood drive is set for 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Dysart Community Building, 418 Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.