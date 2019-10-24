Legion breakfast
in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — American Legion Post 285 will sponsor a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Veterans Memorial Building.
Pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits and gravy, omelets, fruit, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee are on the menu.
Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and younger.
Market wraps
up season
WATERLOO -- The Kimball Ridge Family Market will have a customer appreciation day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, ending its 2019 season.
There will be free treats of baked goods and hot coffee. Produce will include winter squash, onions, cabbage, potatoes, radish, kohlrabi and pumpkins.
Parish dinner
set in Fairbank
FAIRBANK -- The Immaculate Conception Parish fall dinner is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 302 W. Main St.
The menu includes turkey and dressing, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, sweet corn, coleslaw, rolls, desserts and beverages.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 10 and free for children ages 4 and younger.
A 50/50 raffle is planned, along with a country store and a raffle for a 2007 Harley Davidson Road King Classic.
Retirees dinner
planned at diner
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for the Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will be Monday at the Family Restaurant in North Cedar Falls, starting at 5:30 p.m.
All are welcome. Come as you are, or wear a costume.
Sweet Adelines
seek members
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines International will host a guest night on Monday at Music Hill Studios, 1509 Rainbow Drive.
Rehearsals are set for 7 p.m. on Monday evenings, open to all women. The chorus is an all-women, four-part harmony barbershop-style group.
For more information, call Peg at 230-3480 or CJ at 504-7473.
Blood drive set
in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS -- First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
UNI to host
tuba recital
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa School of Music will host a tuba recital performance by guest artist Øystein Baadsvik, with School of Music artist Vakhtang Kodanashvili, piano, at 8 p.m. today in Davis Hall, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Øystein Baadsvik is the only tuba virtuoso to have carved out a career exclusively as a soloist, rather than becoming a member of an orchestra or accepting a teaching post.
