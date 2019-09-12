Cat adoption event is set
WATERLOO — Last Hope Animal Rescue will host a Feline Frenzy National Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Waterloo Petsmart, 1506 Flammang Drive.
People can meet approximately 40 local adoptable cats, kittens, and rabbits of all ages. All felines are completely vetted: spayed/neutered, have had multiple FVRCP vaccinations, their rabies vaccination, have been treated for parasites, tested negative for communicable diseases, and are microchipped.
Rabbits are spayed/neutered and treated for parasites as well.
Last Hope Animal Rescue is a foster-based rescue, with animals being fostered in homes throughout the Cedar Valley. All applicants must be pre-approved to adopt. Visit the LHAR website at www.adopthope.org to see all animals available for adoption and for an online application. A home visit is required as part of the adoption process.
LHAR registers your microchip at no additional charge. People who adopt a pair of kitties will also receive a $25 discount.
CF Lions Club meets Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will get a North Star Community Services update at noon on Monday.
This non-profit agency has been serving northeast Iowa since 1975 with services for adults with a wide range of disabilities.
The Lions Club meets each Monday at noon in the Windridge Building on the Western Home Communities south campus in Cedar Falls. Guests are always welcome.
Contact Roy Justis for details at (319) 321-2048.
VNA offers flu shots
WATERLOO — The Visiting Nursing Association is offering time for walk-in flu shots again this year.
Flu shots will be available at the office, 2530 University Ave. Suite 3, during clinic hours.
No appointment is necessary, but clinic attendees are asked to bring all current insurance cards.
Beginning Monday, clinic office hours are 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
The VNA is offering high-dose flu immunizations for persons over the age of 65 and the Quadravalent (4-strain) for those under 65 years of age. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that persons over the age of 6 months have an immunization for the flu.
Employers interested in having flu shots provided on site are encouraged to call 235-6201 for information.
Planning clinic set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly free Advance Care Planning Clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
People should bring valid IDs. For an appointment, call (319) 483-1360.
