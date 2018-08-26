NAMI program set for Sept. 5
WATERLOO — Diane Larsen will discuss changes in the commitment process and what to expect when filing a court commitment at a Sept. 5 NAMI program on mental health commitals.
Larsen has been a judicial hospitalization referee for Black Hawk County for 18 years and is also a part-time associate juvenile court judge for commitments and emergency hospitalizations for both juveniles and adults.
Her program is scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. in the lower level parlor of the First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by mental illness. For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.
Diabetes topic of focus group
WATERLOO — Focus on Diabetes will present the 2018 Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Waterloo Centers for the Arts.
The latest in research and treatment options will be shared with diabetic patients, their families and the community. People also can get a foot exam or a blood pressure or A1c screening.
The event is free and open to the public.
