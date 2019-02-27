‘Need for Speed’ exhibit at Grout
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum of History & Science, 503 South St., will host a “Need for Speed Speaker Series: The History of Motorcycling in the Cedar Valley” with guest speaker Craig Bravender at 6 p.m. Thursday.
It was rescheduled from Jan. 31 due to weather.
Motorcycle history in the Cedar Valley will be on display from Dealers Ira Albert (1908-1933) to Lloyd Weber (1959-2013) and many others.
A tour of the featured “Sulkies to Speedways: The Need for Speed in the Cedar Valley” exhibit will follow the program.
This event requires registration: $8 for members, $10 for non-members. Those interested can visit gmdistrict.org/calendar to sign up. A cash bar, refreshments and touring the “Sulkies to Speedways” exhibit is included for all attendees.
Area artist to be featured
WATERLOO — An “Autodadamatica” by Allyn Slack is on view beginning Friday in the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ Longfellow Concourse Gallery.
An artist reception with refreshments and live music is planned for 6 p.m. Friday.
The reception, sponsored by the Friends of the Art Center, is free and open to the public.
NAMI to offer language event
WATERLOO — NAMI will offers an interactive presentation about counseling and language from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
Carollyn Hartsfield, a retired licensed independent social worker, will lead an interactive presentation about the terminology used in therapy and mental health. People can discuss the language used by both professional providers and clients.
Hartsfield worked for 35 years as a counselor.
NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all people affected by mental illness. For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.
506 Cafe opens Tuesday
WAVERLY — The 506 Cafe will open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waverly Senior Center.
The menu includes beef brisket or chicken sandwich, garden salad, cabbage and sausage soup and green desserts.
Friends of the Family will join the Waverly Senior Center’s volunteers through April to work the lunch event and share proceeds to support both organizations.
Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out.
Lunch reservations are not required, but help in planning. Call 352-5678.
