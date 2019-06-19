{{featured_button_text}}
Retirees dinner set at restaurant

CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for the Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will be Monday at the Family Restaurant in North Cedar Falls, starting at 5:30 p.m.

All are invited. For more information, call Jerry at 984-6456.

Blood drive set in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St., will host a blood drive from 1 to 4:30 p.m. July 5.

Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

