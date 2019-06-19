Retirees dinner set at restaurant
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for the Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will be Monday at the Family Restaurant in North Cedar Falls, starting at 5:30 p.m.
All are invited. For more information, call Jerry at 984-6456.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Blood drive set in Denver
DENVER — The Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St., will host a blood drive from 1 to 4:30 p.m. July 5.
Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.