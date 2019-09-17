Germany history talk set in Denver
DENVER — The Denver Genealogy and History Club will host speaker Kelly Lao, director of the German American Heritage Center in Davenport, at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Denver Public Library.
Lao will talk about German immigration into Scott County and other parts of Iowa and what life was like for those early German settlers.
Lao will also share some of the exhibits that can be seen at the German American Heritage Center in Davenport for those that are interested in making a visit in the future.
The program is free and open to the public. The library asks those wishing to attend call the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to sign up. Preregistration helps the library plan for seating and refreshments.
The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at the library and features a speaker on local history or genealogy..
Pet event Saturday
WATERLOO — The Tractor Supply Co. is hosting a pet treat tasting event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Pets will have the chance to sample a variety of pet treats.
In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a bake sale, 4health Resource Center, pet photos and pet care 101.
This event is open to the public and will take place at 4040 University Ave.
Group discusses cyber security
CEDAR FALLS — The Great Decisions discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the conference room of the Cedar Falls Public Library.
After watching a DVD on cyber conflict and geopolitics, discussion will follow on how Russia and China could use cyber technology as a threat to U.S. elections, industry and infrastructure.
Anyone interested in this topic will be welcomed. Great Decisions is co-sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the United Nations Association of the Cedar Valley.
Sacred Heart sets two open houses
WATERLOO — There will be two open houses celebrating 110 years of Sacred Heart School at 620 W. Fifth St.
The events are set for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29.
All past students, parents, teachers and clergy are welcome.
Voters can help North Star Services
WATERLOO — North Star Community Services is asking for help from the community to win an office technology makeover in a “Make My Non-Profit Run Better” contest.
The contest is organized by Premier, a provider of copiers, printers, IT services, managed print services and pure drinking water systems.
This year’s program will award $60,000 in total prizes.
Winners are chosen through two rounds of public voting. The first round of public voting takes place through Sept. 19. To vote, go to premier-iowa.com.
Blood drive set in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
