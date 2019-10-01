Mental health program set
WATERLOO — NAMI will offers an “Ask the Psychiatrist” program Oct. 9 during Mental Illness Awareness Week.
Dr. Ann Rathe, a psychiatrist in the Behavioral Health Clinic at Waverly Health Center, will answer people’s questions about mental health.
Her interactive discussion is scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. in the main floor chapel of the First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
During Mental Illness Awareness Week, NAMI Black Hawk County works to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public, and advocate for quality care.
For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.
Altrusa chapter meets Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Altrusa International Chapter will meet at noon Thursday at NewAldaya in the large conference room, via the main/front entrance.
Altrusa is an international service organization; chapter members either work or live in the Cedar Valley.
Cedar Falls Altrusa strives to promote women’s concerns in meeting the challenges of the work place, career development, home and family, as well as personal growth and community responsibility.
Cooking class in CF Oct. 7
CEDAR FALLS — A “Vive La France” Blue Zones cooking class with Luann Alemao will take place from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Monday in Cedar Falls.
Elizabeth Swanziger, French professor at the University of Northern Iowa, will speak on the culture and food of France. Mark Westbrock from Solstice Farm will have mushrooms for sale
Register by Oct. 5; go to www.laanda.com for more information and the location.
Symphonic Band
performs Oct. 6
WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will perform its fall concert at 2 p.m. Sunday in Neumann Auditorium.
The band, under the direction of Scott Muntefering, will perform “Cakewalk” by Hershy Kay, “On Joyful Wing” by Michael Sweeney and “American Big Top” by Brian Balmages, as well as selections from “The Danserye.” The concert is free and open to the public.
Cynthia Bane, Wartburg psychology professor and vocalist with the Bluetone Jazz Collective, will be the guest vocal soloist on “But Not for Me” by George Gershwin for the musical “Girl Crazy.” The song, originally sung by Ginger Rogers, was later covered by Ella Fitzgerald.
The Symphonic Band has 62 members representing several states.
Oran volunteers plan steak fry
ORAN — The Oran Volunteer Fire Department will host the annual ribeye steak fry Saturday at the Oran Fire and EMS station.
The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. A 16-ounce ribeye will cost $20, and chicken breast will be $15, both served with cheesy potatoes, corn, rolls, lemonade or coffee. Take-outs will be available.
Proceeds will go toward vehicles, gear and training for firefighters.
Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. today and Friday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday, and a men’s stag meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a potluck for the Hawkeye game.
The Sons fish and chicken fry is also set.
The public is welcome.
Blood drive set in Oelwein
OELWEIN — An Oelwein community blood drive is set for noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Community Plaza, 25 West Charles St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
