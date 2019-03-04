Noon Kiwanis
meets Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Program today will be with Noel Anderson on Waterloo projects
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
VFW plans
weekly events
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., will have free pool games Wednesday.
Bingo and snacks will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday pulled chicken sandwiches with chips will be $3. Karaoke will be provided by Casey's Music to Go from 8 p.m. to midnight. Games and snacks are planned for Saturday. Pepper tournament will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to provide Tuesday meals. The post is open to the public.
Larrabee Center
to host raffle
WAVERLY -- The Larrabee Center will host a “Win-Win Raffle” fundraiser.
On April 8, one winner will receive a check for the grand prize of $1,000. There also are chances to win a VIZIO Smart TV as well as gifts and certificates to local businesses. Dozens of local businesses and individuals have sponsored the raffle and donated prizes.
The Larrabee Center’s mission is assisting people with disabilities and the elderly.
Go to www.larrabeecenter.org for a full list of prizes and sponsors. The $10 tickets are on sale from today through April 5. Call 352-2234 or stop into one of the Trinkets & Togs locations.
Author to speak
in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS -- Linda Betsinger McCann will speak about her newest book, "Prisoners of War in Iowa," at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Everyone is welcome.
McCann has had 12 books published by Tandem Publishing Group of Des Moines. She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.
Blood drive
set in Oelwein
OELWEIN -- An Oelwein community blood drive is set for 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
