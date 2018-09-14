Lions host meal in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Lions will host an omelet and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Building.
Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12.
The D-NH after-prom group also will have a bake sale.
AAUW to host gender program
CEDAR FALLS — AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo Branch will gather at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, Third and Clay streets.
The program begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:15.
The program is “Try Pie: Empowering Young Women Through Meaningful Work,” presented by Sarah Helleso and students. Try Pie is a social enterprise that empowers a diverse group of teen girls in life and leadership skills through work by making and selling pie.
The dinner menu is vegetarian lasagna, bread sticks, green salad or chef’s salad with lemon bars. The meal is $15, and reservations are due by noon Wednesday by emailing AAUW.CFW.RSVP@gmail.com or calling Mary Beckman at 269-1893.
AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
Visitors are welcome and anyone may attend and listen to the program.
Blood drive set in Hawkeye
HAWKEYE — A community blood drive is set for 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Genealogy group meets Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS — The Northeast Iowa Genealogical Society will welcome the Black Hawk County recorder to the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Falls Public Library to learn about the records available for research in the recorder’s office and other pertinent items.
People are free to come for a meeting and then asked to join. Membership is $15 for a single membership and $25 for a family membership.
The group meets most months on the third Tuesday of the month. There also are regularly scheduled work times in the training lab at the Waterloo Public Library.
For more information, go to https://sites.google.com/site/neigsblackhawkcounty/home.
World’s Window to give thanks
CEDAR FALLS — In celebration of World Gratitude Day on Sept. 21, the World’s Window on Main Street will offer a 15 percent discount to customers in thanks for support over the last 34 years.
The store promotes fair trade awareness though education, advocacy and sales.
Fayette tourism group hosts tour
OELWEIN — The Fayette County Tourism Council will host “Music on the Move” on Sept. 23.
There will be a chartered bus tour of local opera houses and the Oelwein Coliseum, with local musicians, a progressive meal and lots of history along the way.
The bus will depart from the Oelwein Coliseum, 101 1st St. S.W., at noon, and the tour will be completed by 6 p.m.
Tickets are $40 for individuals or $60 per couple.
Proud Image hosts rehearsals
EVANSDALE — The Proud Image Chorus will have rehearsals from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays this fall at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road.
The chorus is an award-winning a cappella men’s group from the Cedar Valley that formed more than 40 years ago. Members are set to sing the national anthem at two University of Northern Iowa volleyball games this fall.
For more information, call Alan Ferden at 269-1589.
MS Society hosts support group
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Covenant Medical Center, wing G, fourth floor, room 10.
“But you look so good” will be the topic discussed after a short video.
All patients, families and anyone interested in learning more about MS are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 235-8946.
Roundtable will meet Thursday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St.
Brian Donovan will give a presentation on the Masons and their involvement in the Civil War in both the north and the south.
The public is welcome to attend.
