CEDAR FALLS — The Friends of Western Home Communities will host its 44th annual breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at the new Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, on the south campus of Western Home.

The menu includes scrambled eggs, ham, country potatoes, biscuits, juice and coffee. Tickets are $7 and will be available at the door or in advance at any Western Home Communities front desk.

Presenting sponsor is Dahl-VanHove-Schoof Funeral Home.

This year’s breakfast proceeds will support the installation of outdoor pickleball courts on the south campus in Cedar Falls.

Scholarships set for Wapsie High

FAIRBANK — A new scholarship fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to honor Ellen Doese, longtime Wapsie Valley agricultural education teacher and FFA adviser.

The Ellen Doese Agricultural Education and FFA Scholarship Fund will provide scholarships to graduating seniors of Wapsie Valley High School pursuing a degree in an agricultural field and who have been enrolled a minimum of two years in agricultural classes and/or the Wapsie Valley FFA program.

Doese recently retired. Financial gifts can be mailed to the CFNEIA administrative office at 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls 50613.

