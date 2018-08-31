CEDAR FALLS — The Friends of Western Home Communities will host its 44th annual breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at the new Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, on the south campus of Western Home.
The menu includes scrambled eggs, ham, country potatoes, biscuits, juice and coffee. Tickets are $7 and will be available at the door or in advance at any Western Home Communities front desk.
Presenting sponsor is Dahl-VanHove-Schoof Funeral Home.
This year’s breakfast proceeds will support the installation of outdoor pickleball courts on the south campus in Cedar Falls.
Scholarships set for Wapsie High
FAIRBANK — A new scholarship fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to honor Ellen Doese, longtime Wapsie Valley agricultural education teacher and FFA adviser.
The Ellen Doese Agricultural Education and FFA Scholarship Fund will provide scholarships to graduating seniors of Wapsie Valley High School pursuing a degree in an agricultural field and who have been enrolled a minimum of two years in agricultural classes and/or the Wapsie Valley FFA program.
Doese recently retired. Financial gifts can be mailed to the CFNEIA administrative office at 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.