CEDAR FALLS — The Training Center will offer a weight loss class for adults from March 9 through 30.
The class meets once a week, and includes texting, some social media and access to all fitness and weight lifting classes.
Register at www.trainingcenterusa.org. Contact Kay at (319) 269-0790 or kaycervetti@hotmail.com with questions.
Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. today, and bingo is planned at 6:30 and 7 p.m. today.
Hot dogs, brats and hamburgers will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Bremer 4-H sets omelet brunch
WAVERLY — Open to the general public, the annual Bremer 4-H omelet brunch is coming to the Waverly Fairgrounds on Sunday, with serving from 8 a.m. to noon.
Highlighting the event will be a large group of area “celebrity chefs,” ranging from politicians to city/county government to business and civic leaders and others.
Also included in the brunch will be muffins, fruit and drinks.
Donations from the omelet brunch, plus proceeds from a raffle of prizes will go toward supporting the Bremer County 4-H program. There are approximately 400 4-H and/or young Clover members active in the Bremer County 4-H program, with projects in numerous projects ranging from dealing with livestock to STEM.
Snowden House to host teas
WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington Street, will host themed teas at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of every month through July.
Each tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as Scratch Cupcakes, other treats and a classic low tea.
A (Friendly) Dragon Tea Party is set for March 9, followed by a Royal Tea Party.
All teas are sponsored by Scratch Cupcakery
Teas are $8 for members, and $10 for nonmembers. To register, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar.
Park adds camping sites
ALLISON — Allison’s Wilder Park now has 20 seasonal camping sites available in addition to the park’s normal 54 sites.
They are available from April 15 through the end of October.
Wilder Park covers 78 acres and has many free amenities.
For more information or a park brochure, call Allison City Hall, (319) 267-2245.
Free video showing set
INDEPENDENCE — Building Direction for Families and the Independence Public Library will host a free community showing of “Resilience, the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” at 6:30 p.m. March 20 at the library.
The video is about adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress that have a direct impact on an individual’s health and well being. Everyone is welcome to attend.
