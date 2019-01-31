WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the new “Healthy You” weight loss support group from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
The group will meet the first Monday of each month.
Sheena Frey, The W – personal trainer, will present “The Benefits of Chair Yoga.”
This event is free and open to all. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance. Call 483-1360 for more information.
Green Drinks meets Feb. 7
CEDAR FALLS — Green Drinks Cedar Valley will host its monthly meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Octopus on College Hill.
Discussion will focus on weather and climate in Iowa. University of Northern Iowa professor of meteorology and air quality, Alan Czarnetzki, will be on hand to lead the discussion and answer weather-related questions.
Green Drinks is an international organization to get like-minded people together to talk about community/world issues involving the environment. Typically, a special guest will kick off conversation the first Thursday of each month.
Author to speak in Wellsburg
WELLSBURG — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Wellsburg Library at 2 p.m. Wednesday about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa.”
The book is about POW camps in Iowa during World War II. Everyone is welcome to attend, and there is no charge.
Iowa had about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners in Iowa from 1943 to 1946. 506 Cafe will open Tuesday
WAVERLY — The 506 Café will open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waverly Senior Center.
The menu includes spaghetti bake, garlic bread, garden salad, vegetable beef soup and brownies with ice cream.
Friends of the Family will join the Waverly Senior Center’s volunteers from February to April to work the lunch event and share proceeds to support both organizations.
Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. Cost is $10.
Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Call 352-5678 for more information.
