WATERLOO — The Waterloo Eagles will host a fish fry from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at 202 E. First St.
The meal includes all-you-can-eat battered cod with fries and coleslaw. Cost is $10 per person, and the public is welcome.
There also will be karaoke in the bar from 6:30-10:30 p.m., with music by Star Class.
An omelet breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Eagles. The mimosa and bloody mary bar will be open.
Film discussion group to meet
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church “Film:Talk” selection for April is “The Shape of Water.”
The discussion starts at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in St. Luke’s Will Hall, 2410 Melrose Drive. Participants should view the movie on their own prior to the discussion.
An other-worldly fairy tale, it is set against the backdrop of Cold War-era America circa 1962. A 2017 Best Picture Oscar-winner, it is R-rated and runs 1 hour and 59 minutes. There are copies at the Cedar Falls and Waterloo public libraries.
St. Luke’s is accessible from Waterloo Road onto Royal Drive, then left on Melrose to the church.
Student exhibits set at Hearst
CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center for the Arts will host Cedar Falls’ annual Student Art Exhibition through May 12.
The public is welcome to join young artists and their friends and families for a public reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with light snacks and refreshments served. The reception is sponsored by Friends of the Hearst and is free and open to the public.
Cedar Falls Student Art Exhibition 2019 features a variety of artworks by students from the elementary and secondary schools in Cedar Falls.
Lions Club sets pancake meal
WAVERLY — The Waverly Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the 4-H Building in Memorial Park.
The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Used eye glasses, prescription sunglasses and hearing aids will be collected. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children 4-12 and free for children younger than 4.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a fish and salad bar from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday., and the band D’Z Guyz will play from 8 to 11 p.m.
An omelet and wallet breakfast is set for 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Proud Image set to perform
WATERLOO — The Proud Image Chorus will compete at the Central States District 2019 spring convention April 27 in Iowa City.
The chorus, an a cappella men’s group formed more than 40 years ago, will represent the Cedar Valley with their rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “A Whole New World.”
Preparations are underway for the spring show at 2 and 6 p.m. May 4 at Central Middle School. Tickets are available by calling 229-4291.
