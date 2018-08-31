WAVERLY — The Rev. Brian Beckstrom will be inducted as Wartburg College’s Herbert and Cora Moehlmann Chaplaincy Chair on Wednesday during the college’s regular chapel time, beginning at 10:15 a.m.
During the service, Beckstrom also will be installed as Wartburg’s dean of spiritual life by the Rev. Steven Ullestad, bishop of the Northeastern Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
Beckstrom, who was named dean following the retirement of the Rev. Ramona Bouzard in May, has served at Wartburg since 2009. He will lead the college’s ministry program and will continue to teach courses in Wartburg’s leadership program and department of religion.
A graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College, Beckstrom completed his master of divinity and doctor of ministry degrees at Luther Seminary. His doctoral program focused on mission and leadership.
The Moehlmann Chair was established in 1990 with gifts from Chaplain Herbert Moehlmann in memory of his wife, Cora, and Lutheran Brotherhood.
Labor Day show set at Overman
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its annual Labor Day “Encore Concert” at 7 p.m. Monday in Overman Park downtown.
The free admission program will feature selections performed by the 45-piece group on earlier concerts, including selections from “Beauty and the Beast” and works by Sousa, Gilmore, Reed and more. Pianist David Smith will provide pre-show entertainment.
The Cedar Falls Rotary Club will operate a popcorn and soft drink concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other causes. There is convenient parking, handicap accessibility and restrooms. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.
New pastor set at CF church
CEDAR FALLS — The Rev. Eric Twietmeyer will preach his first sermon at 10:30 a.m. Sunday as the new pastor of First Evangelical Free Church, 1015 Main St.
The pastor, his wife, Erica, and their two children come from Burbank, Ill., where he was the worship coordinator. Twietmeyer received his master of divinity from Moody Bible Institute.
‘Film: Talk’ set at St. Luke’s
CEDAR FALLS — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will have a “Film: Talk” discussion at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Will Hall.
Anyone is welcome to gather together informally to talk about movies that have meaning, value, are uplifting, moral or challenging.
The two choices this month are “Rashomon,” from 1951, a classic by Japanese director Kurosawa; and “The Outrage,” from 1964, an Americanized version of “Rashomon.”
Ministry to host Peoria day trip
CEDAR FALLS — Riverview Women’s Ministry will host a day trip Sept. 14 to Peoria, Ill.
Men and women are welcome on the trip to enjoy Spirit of Peoria Riverlife Gospel Music, lunch with the Kramers and a cruise on the Spirit of Peoria, a paddle boat that travels up and down the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.
Departure will be at 7 a.m. from the Riverview Conference Center, returning at 8:30 p.m. The $75 cost includes transportation, cruise, lunch and music.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call the center at 268-0787 or go to www.riverviewministries.com.
Post meeting set at CF Amvets
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 will have a post meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The post is at 1934 Irving St.
Waverly groups honor ELCA day
WAVERLY — Three Waverly groups connected to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will come together Sept. 9 to celebrate the ELCA’s “God’s Work, Our Hands” event.
Across the country, thousands of ELCA members will engage in service work.
Wartburg College students, faculty and staff, plus members of Redeemer Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, will start the day at 8:30 a.m. with several service projects around the community, including meal packing, assembling medical kits, cleaning up parks, washing fire trucks and assisting residents at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Registration for the event is at www.wartburg.edu/GWOH. All are welcome to participate.
At 11 a.m., all will worship together at Wartburg Chapel. Loose cash in the day’s offering will be donated to Wartburg’s campus ministry.
Following the service, the three groups will mingle for fellowship and food on the Wartburg campus.
Cooking class set at UnityPoint
CEDAR FALLS — There will be a Blue Zones cooking class from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at UnityPoint Health teaching kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.
Theme is “The Word is Herb,” with healthy menus offered by Luann Alemao of Luann Alemao and Associates.
Sara Jansen, a master gardener, will present “ Learning about Herbs,” with a culinary taste fest with Joe Tyler of M.S. Acres.
To sign up or for more information, go to www.laanda.com.
