WATERLOO -- The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has plans to celebrate Family Volunteer Day from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cedar Falls Community Center.
This free event for youth and families of all ages is sponsored by Lincoln Savings Bank. Family Volunteer Day is a day of service that demonstrates and celebrates the power of families who volunteer together and support their communities.
For 27 years, Family Volunteer Day has been held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season.
To ontact the center with questions, call272-2087, email information@vccv.org or go to www.vccv.org.
Legion plans
week's events
WATERLOO -- American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo will be played today. Hot dogs, brats and hamburgers will be served Wednesday.
Kitchen open noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring snacks to share for Iowa football game.
Group to talk
global health
CEDAR FALLS -- The Great Decisions discussion group will meet to watch a DVD and discuss old and new health challenges in today's world.
People are welcome in the conference room at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Great Decisions is co-sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the United Nations association of the Cedar Valley.
Author to speak
at Clutier library
CLUTIER -- Linda Betsinger McCann will be speaking about her newest book, "Prisoners of War in Iowa during World War II," at the Clutier Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
She also has talks planned that day at 2 p.m. at the Steamboat Rock Public Library and at 6 p.m. at the Union Public Library.
McCann will speak as well on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Fayette Public Library and at 6:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library.
Everyone is welcome.
There were German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war in Iowa, based at main camps in Algona and Clarinda. McCann is the author of 12 books of Iowa history.
AAUW branch
to meet Nov. 26
CEDAR FALLS -- The AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo branch will gather at 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club, Third and Clay.
AAUW's mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
Michelle Jungers, managing attorney at Iowa Legal Aid, will be the speaker. She will discuss legal aid work to assist low income and marginalized persons with civil legal issues that impact their basic needs and fundamental rights.
The program begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:15 p.m.
The dinner menu is Asian stir fry-chicken on rice, fruit salad, pumpkin bar or chef salad with or without meat with pumpkin bar. The meal is $15 and reservations are due by Nov. 21 by emailing AAUW.CFW.RSVP@gmail.com or calling Mary Beckman at 269-1893.
Guests are welcome and anyone may attend and enjoy the meal or attend and listen to the program only.
Toddler Time
at Imaginarium
WATERLOO -- The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., is offering Toddler Time each month.
Kids ages 1-4 can enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.
The next session is set for Nov. 29, and other dates are Dec. 27, Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25 and May 30.
Cost is $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free, as are museum members. For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.
