WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 will serve roast, potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and dessert for $5 today, beginning at 5 p.m.
Free pool games are planned for Wednesday, and Bingo will be played from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Karaoke from Casey’s Music to Go will be hosted by Dave on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday is the Hawkeye game at 11 a.m. with snacks. The pepper tournament Sunday is set for 2 to 4 p.m.
Symphony open house planned
CEDAR FALLS — The wcfsymphony staff and board will host an open house for the new executive director, Rich Frevert, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Cookies and coffee will be served in the wcfsymphony office, room 17 in the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on University of Northern Iowa campus.
For more information, call 273-3373.
Teacher to speak
REINBECK — The Grundy Area Women’s Connection will host the “Fall is in the Air” luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Oak Leaf Country Club, 29725 Diagonal Road.
Cost is $10, and all women are welcome.
Kelly Davis of Moline, Ill., will present “From Mess to Message” and “Breath of Fresh Air.” Music will be provided by Hope Meyer of Grundy Center.
Reservations must be made by Friday by calling 345-2376, 231-7845 or 988-3544. The event is hosted by Stonecroft Ministries.
Lions Club will serve breakfast
WAVERLY — The Waverly Lions Club is having a pancake breakfast from 7:30 am to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the 4-H Building in Memorial Park.
The menu also includes ham, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Used eyeglasses, prescription sunglasses, and hearing aids are being collected.
A few of the Lions projects are providing handicap ramps, KidSight eye screening and maintaining park shelters.
