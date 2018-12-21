Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — The VFW Post 1623 will host a Christmas party from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 28 at 1406 Commercial St.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., with karaoke to follow. There will be door prizes through the night, and raffle tickets are available from members.

The public is welcome.

Blood drive set in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The Elizabeth Illian Scholarship Drive blood drive is planned for 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway.

Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

