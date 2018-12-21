WATERLOO — The VFW Post 1623 will host a Christmas party from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 28 at 1406 Commercial St.
Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., with karaoke to follow. There will be door prizes through the night, and raffle tickets are available from members.
The public is welcome.
Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — The Elizabeth Illian Scholarship Drive blood drive is planned for 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway.
Schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.