WAVERLY — VFW Post 2208 of Waverly will host its annual membership dinner today at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and the meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The pork loin meal is free to post 2208 members and auxiliary with a paid 2019 membership.

WAVP patriot supporters with a 2019 supporter card also are invited to attend. Cost for a spouse or guest is $8.

Button club

meeting set

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).

The program will be on "Poppers" and "Cheshire" buttons. People are welcome to come in costume for some Halloween fun.

Free community

meal scheduled

WATERLOO -- First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church social hall.

Parking is available in the church parking lot. Call the church with any questions at 234-1537.

The free meal is held the last Wednesday of every month.

Hot beef meal

Sunday in CF

CEDAR FALLS -- The Main Street Social Club will host Jeff Gann's "famous hot beef sandwich" at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls AMVETS.

The menu also includes garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and pie for dessert. Cost is $10.

There will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes, as well as a food drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Church to hold

bake sale, lunch

WATERLOO — St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 1122 W. 11th St., will have a bake sale, lunch and raffle Saturday

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

