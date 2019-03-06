CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa's Interpreters Theatre will present "Ezra and Me," written and directed by UNI graduate student Jim Keane, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Interpreters Theatre in 040 Lang Hall.
The event is free and open to the public; seating is limited. The production contains mature language and situations. Tickets can be reserved through Eventbrite, but will expire at 7:15 p.m. each night. Any non-reserved tickets are first come, first serve beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night; the doors open at 7 p.m.
Legion plans
week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Fish sandwiches, hot dogs and brats and hamburgers will be served starting at noon today.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and there's a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and breakfast is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Volunteer
workshop set
HAZLETON -- The Buchanan County Conservation Board is looking for interested volunteers to help assist in different projects and will host a conservation volunteer workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St.
The workshop will last approximately one hour.
Many of the Conservation Board’s accomplishments have been achieved through the efforts of people willing to donate time and talent. This workshop is for everyone: from seasoned volunteers who would like a refresher, to those who may be new comers. All are welcome.
To register, call the nature center at (319) 636-2617, or send an email to bccbscheduling@gmail.com.
Country music
jam planned
CEDAR FALLS -- The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, with classic country music to dance to and enjoy.
This will be at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
Legion to host
fish fry Friday
GILBERTVILLE — The Gilbertville American Legion will serve a fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 9 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
There also will be a fish fry March 22 and 29 and April 12.
NAMI offering
free class
WATERLOO -- NAMI of Black Hawk County is offering "NAMI Basics," a free class for families with youths who have mental health conditions.
The six-week class is aimed at parents or family caregivers of children or adolescents who have mental health disorders, have symptoms but no diagnosis, or have autism.
The class will meet weekly from 6 to 8:30 p.m., from April 18 through May 23, at First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
The class covers effective treatments, problem-solving skills, strategies helpful in handling challenging behaviors, and record-keeping systems for working with the school and healthcare systems.
Deadline for registration is March 29. For more information or to sign up, contact Leslie Cohn at 235-5263 or namibh@qwestoffice.net.
Book group
meets Monday
CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Valley Discuss, Discover Diversity will share a new novel, "America’s First Daughter," from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Falls Public Library's Hartman meeting room.
The book, by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie, is the story of Thomas Jefferson’s only surviving daughter.
Kay Thrall, co-president of AAUW, will lead the discussion. Guests are welcomed and but are not obligated to have completed the book before the CV3D meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.