LA PORTE CITY – The Preserve the Cedar Valley Nature Trail will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 202 Main St.
The agenda includes fundraising/grants report, events update/volunteers and Conservation Board update, social media, mail chimp, mailings, Facebook, etc.
Alzheimer’s talk planned at WHC WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Kelly Carman, of the Alzheimer’s Association, will present “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease.” People will learn to recognize the common signs and symptoms of the disease.
The event is free and open to all.
Open mic events begin in Allison
ALLISON — The 2019 open mic season will open with the Allison Park Board sponsoring Bill Hendron of Dumont, who will perform at 7 p.m. May 25 at Wilder Park.
The park is located just east of Allison on Highway 3.
Individuals and groups of all ages are welcome to participate in a variety of entertainment, including singing, instrumentalist, comedian or any other talent.
Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilder Park sheltered entertainment stage. A professional PA system, keyboard, microphones, instrumental amplifier and sound technician are provided.
There is no charge; bring a lawn chair.
Book discussions
set at libraries
STRAWBERRY POINT — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Strawberry Point Public Library at 3 p.m. Monday and then at the Wadena Library at 6 p.m.
She will talk about about her book “Prisoners of War in Iowa.”
Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
A LOOM meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Taco Tuesday is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and ham balls, cheesy potatoes and dessert by Janet are on the menu from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 22.
Cheeseburger baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. May 23, with all-you-can-eat fish from 5 to 7 p.m. May 24.
The club is closed May 26 and 27 for Memorial Day.
