WAVERLY — The Wartburg Community Symphony will close its season Saturday, highlighting some of Wartburg College’s talent.
“Stars of Wartburg” will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus. Also performing will be the student winners of solo, conducting and composition competitions.
Tickets are available at the door for $17 for adults and $7 for students. Children 5 and younger are free. Wartburg College students are admitted free with their student IDs.
The Max and Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation of Waterloo supports the symphony’s performance.
Farley to speak to Lions Club
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will hear from University of Northern Iowa Panther football coach Mark Farley at a noon meeting Monday in the Windridge building of the Western Home Complex, Hyacinth Drive.
Farley will preview the Panthers spring football and give a look at the new faces on the UNI team for the year ahead.
Cedar Falls Lions Club meetings are always open to guests. Contact Rich Congdon for further information, 266-8123.
Special Olympics luncheon slated
CEDAR FALLS — Special Olympics Iowa will have a Texas Roadhouse luncheon Thursday.
People can go to Texas Roadhouse between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a lunch served by local law enforcement.
The luncheon will feature a select menu that will include a pulled pork sandwich, side, rolls, honey cinnamon butter, and a beverage of either tea, pop or water.
All tips will benefit the 16,000 Special Olympics Iowa athletes and Unified partners.
Quota meeting set for April 23
CEDAR FALLS — Quota’s monthly business meeting will be April 23 at the Clarion Inn University Plaza.
A social begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.
A pharmacy resident will present a program about drug interactions, supplements and foods related to senior citizens.
The menu is beef baron sliced sirloin with pearl onion demi glaze, roasted red potatoes, steamed broccoli, house salad, dinner roll and beverage.
Guests may eat free. Call Pat at 233-4635 by April 14 for reservations or more information.
Proud Image set to perform
WATERLOO — The Proud Image Chorus will compete at the Central States District 2019 spring convention April 27 in Iowa City.
The chorus, an a cappella men’s group formed more than 40 years ago, will represent the Cedar Valley with their rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “A Whole New World.”
Preparations are underway for the spring show at 2 and 6 p.m. May 4 at Central Middle School. Tickets are available by calling 229-4291.
AMVETS Riders to host fish fry
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls AMVETS Riders will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 12, or until the fish is gone, at Post 49, 1934 Irving St.
Cost is $10 per person.
The meal also includes potatoes, coleslaw, and desserts.
