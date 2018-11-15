WATERLOO — A Pulmonary Support Group for individuals with lung disease (COPD, asthma, fibrosis, emphysema, etc.) will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, room 6, on the first floor.
The group meets the third Monday of each month.
Family members are welcome. Use Entrance 2A off West Dale Street and watch for signs.
Contact Aleshia at 235-3911 with questions.
World’s Window to offer samples
CEDAR FALLS — The World’s Window will host a chocolate tasting party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 214 Main St.
Samples of treats will be available from Divine Chocolate in Ghana, West Africa.
AMVETS host steak supper
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 will host a steak supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
There will be karaoke to follow.
Quota hosts AEA speaker
CEDAR FALLS — Quota of Waterloo will host a business meeting Nov. 27 at Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa on Greenhill Road.
Social time starts at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.
Speaker will be Jaymie Redfern, a physical therapist at Central Rivers AEA, with information about AMBUCS.
Guests may call Pat at 233-4635 for a reservation.
Blood drive set in Fairbank
FAIRBANK — There will be a Fairbank community blood drive from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N. Second St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
