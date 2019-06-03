WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
On Tuesday, the $5 meal will include sides and dessert with a choice of a grilled burger or brat. The $6 meal will include sides and dessert and grilled chicken breast. Serving will be from 5 to 7 p.m. unless gone earlier.
Wednesday is free pool day, and on Thursday bingo and snacks run 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday offers a pulled pork or chicken sandwich with chips for $3.50 and karaoke provided by Casey's Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Games and snacks are planned Saturday.
Noon Kiwanis
meet Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Anne Britson of the Easy Risers Kiwanis Club will speak on the Kiwanis charity bowling tournament.
Service-minded individuals are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Steak fry set
in Gilbertville
GILBERTVILLE -- The American Legion Post 714 will have a steak fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $16 for a ribeye T-bone or $12 for a sirloin. Salad bar is $6.
The meal will be served with baked potato, vegetable, salads, rolls, coffee or milk.
Everyone is welcome.
Dementia topic
of 3-part class
DENVER -- The Alzheimer’s Association will present a three-part class series on dementia at the Denver Public Library in June.
The first class in the series, “Dementia Conversations” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon June 14. Participants will learn how to have honest conversations about common concerns when a loved one begins to show signs of dementia.
From 10 a.m. to noon June 21, the second class will focus on “Legal and Financial Planning."
Through this interactive two-part program, participants will learn about important legal and financial issues, how to put plans in place and how to access the nearest resources.
The third and final class in the series will give participants tips on keeping their brain and body healthy as they age. “Healthy Living for Your Brian and Body" is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon June 28.
The classes are free to attend, but registration is suggested to insure adequate materials and space. Call the Denver Public Library at 984-5140.
Blood drive
set in Ionia
IONIA -- An Ionia community blood drive is set for 3 to 6:30 p.m. June 11 at Ionia Fire Department, 301 W. Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Church to host
garage sale
CEDAR FALLS -- Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road, will host the annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a large selection of reasonably priced items.
All proceeds will be go to four charities in the Cedar Valley.
CPR training
set in Waverly
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer a Heartsaver CPR and AED training from 6 to 9 p.m. June 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at WHC.
The classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association upon successful completion of the class.
Fee is $60. Registration and payment is required at 352-4939. Download the registration form at www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.
The class will be held in the Clinical Learning Lab. Please park in the green lot.
Dancing with Stars cast set
CEDAR FALLS -- The second annual Cedar Valley Dancing with the Stars is June 22 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.gbpac.com. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., and the curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m.
Local stars featured are:
• Sharina Sallis, CUNA Mutual.
• Trent Hunter.
• Dusky Steele, House of Hope.
• Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools.
• Mike Mallaro, VGM.
• Timi Brown-Powers, state representative.
• Justin Brandt, Waterloo police officer, Haily Mary Project.
• Chuck Rowe, Boys & Girls Club of the Cedar Valley.
For more information, contact Amanda Goodman at 234-7600 or amanda@fccouncil.net
