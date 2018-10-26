WATERLOO — West High senior Rachel Price will be the guest in the pulpit on Sunday at First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore.
Price, the National American Baptist Girls convenor, will present “Give Your Best Gift.”
There will be an offering for a love gift and national support. Everyone is encouraged to wear teal or purple that day.
Musician to play in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — Gary Froiland of Stewartville, Minn., will perform a gospel concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the New Hartford Community Center.
Froiland plays the five-string banjo, guitar, harmonica and a musical saw, plus other instruments.
The concert is free and open to the public, with food and fellowship to follow.
Call Ray Hemmer at 277-4848 with any questions.
Halloween hike planned
JANESVILLE — Bremer County Conservation will host a “Stranger Things” Halloween Hike Tuesday at Ingawanis Woodland, 2588 Hawthorne Ave. off of C50 between Janesville and Denver.
The luminary-lit trail will include five “strange” creatures that are willing to unveil their most unique adaptations. The woodpecker, skink, flying squirrel, dragonfly and lightening bug will be featured.
Hikes depart at 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. Space is limited to 25 participants per hike.
Cookies and cocoa will be served in the lodge following the hikes. A $3 suggested donation is appreciated.
Participants need to register by calling the Bremer County Conservation Board office at 882-4742.
Boy Scouts host chili supper
CEDAR FALLS — Boy Scout Troop 500 will serve a chili supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Aldrich Elementary, 2526 Ashworth.
There will be all-you-can-eat chili, with vegetarian options, plus dessert. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children and free for kids 3 and younger and those in Cub Scout uniforms.
There also will be a silent auction and Scout demonstrations.
Church to host pie, soup supper
FAIRBANK — The Fairbank United Methodist Church will host a soup and pie supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall.
Chili and potato soup will be on the menu, along with homemade bread and pie with drinks; carry-outs available.
Donations will be accepted.
Blood drive set in Denver
DENVER — The Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
Schedule an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Church sets annual meal
WATERLOO — The Eye of the Needle will host its annual “Chicken and Noodles with a Gift” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave.
Cost for adults is $8, and children 11 and younger are free. Carry-outs will be available, and T-shirts will be on sale.
For more information, call 232-4203.
Author to hold book signings
FAIRBANK — Fairbank native Betty Brandt Passick will be at several events to promote her historical suspense novel, “Gangster in Our Midst.”
She is slated for public appearances and book signings:
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 2, Decades, 25 South Frederick, Oelwein.
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Barn Happy, 11310 University Ave., Cedar Falls.
- 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Laree’s, 306 First St, E, Independence.
The book tells the Iowa story of one of Al Capone’s gangsters, Louie La Cava, who came to Fairbank (called “Oxbow” in the book) in the 1920s, lived there off and on for decades, eventually died of old age and was buried in the local cemetery, without anyone ever really knowing much about him.
More information is available at www.bettybrandtpassick.com.
Author to sign books Nov. 3
CEDAR FALLS — Local author Linda Betsinger McCann will participate in Barn Happy’s open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3.
She will have copies of all her books available and will be signing them.
TEN Tenors set to perform
CEDAR FALLS — The TEN Tenors from Australia will perform Thursday at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at the University of Northern Iowa.
Their repertoire includes works from classical composers and well as contemporary music.
Tickets are available at gbpac.com or at (877) 549-7469.
Theatre to host play auditions
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre will have auditions for “Marjorie Prime” at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
This play, by Jordan Harrison, takes place approximately 30 years in the future.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Call backs may be requested.
Performances are Jan. 17 through 27.
Wind ensemble set to perform
WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble will present its annual fall concerts Nov. 3-4.
The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 2 p.m. Nov. 4 in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus. Admission is free.
Craig Hancock, director of bands and professor of music, directs the Wind Ensemble.
Blood drive set in West Union
WEST UNION — Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St., will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 7.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
