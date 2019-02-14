CEDAR FALLS — The Main Street Social Club will serve a John Freese ham steak dinner at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls AMVETS 49.
The meal also includes scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and cheesecake.
Cost is $10. There also will be a 50/50 and raffle prizes.
Rough Risers host speaker
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Clarion Inn for “What is the Power of Forgiveness?”
Dr. Suzanne Freeman, University of Northern Iowa professor of ed psych and foundations, will share thoughts about the psychology of interpersonal forgiveness and forgiving.
For more information, go to kiwanisroughrisers.org.
Breakfast set at Eagles
WATERLOO — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 201 E. First St., will host an “Omelets & More” breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, open to the public.
On the menu is a made-to-order omelet (or eggs) partnered with deep fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, waffles, pancakes (plain, pecan or walnut), french toast, toast, coffee, orange juice and milk for $10. Children 6 and younger are free.
The bloody mary bar will be open.
Dinner planned at Odd Fellows
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Odd Fellow Lodge and Happy Thought Rebekah Lodge will have a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Odd Fellows Hall, corner of Second and Franklin streets.
The meal will be served family style and include homemade pies and cakes.
Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
Tenderloin baskets will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. today. An all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
There will be an omelet and waffle breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Speakers Series set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Presenter Richard Jacobson, DNP, CRNA, WHC pain management services, will discuss the latest surgical and non-surgical pain management options for the neck, knee and back.
This event is free and open to all. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance.
Call 483-1360 for more information.
Third-graders seek donations
WATERLOO — The third-grade Talent Development students at Highland Elementary School will lead a sock and mitten drive for the homeless from Monday through Feb. 28.
The community is asked to bring new socks and mittens to Highland in support.
The third-graders started meeting with Jean Seeland from the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley on Feb. 4. The students decided to help the homeless by keeping them warm. The group also wants to make “little food pantry houses” similar to the little libraries around the Cedar Valley.
